UK, Norway, pledge support for Nigeria’s Oil, gas, sector

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The UK and the Norwegian governments on Tuesday pledged to support efforts that would drive growth and development in the Nigerian oil and gas sector

The two countries reiterated their commitment at the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The theme of the conference ”Promoting Investment collaboration in the oil and gas sector.”

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing said Nigeria was its second largest partner in Africa and 95 per cent of UK’s import was from Nigeria.

“We have a very strong bilateral and we have strong ambition with what we are doing with Nigeria, “she said

He said that Britain had over 5o years experience in exploration and would be ready to help Nigerian in tackling some of its problems in the sector.

She said that for Nigeria to continue to witness positive result and growth in the sector, government must ensure transparency, sanctity of contracts, ensure a dependable judiciary sector among others.

She noted that UK will in 2020 host the African investment Forum in London and urged government and all stakeholders in the sector to participate.

” The investment forum is an opportunity for anyone to showcase investments for financing because we already have an amount set aside for such support.

“If you don’t access it, it will be there, “she said.

Also, Mr Jens-Petter Kjemprud, Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria said that president Muhammadu Buhari need the oil sector to help tackle numerous challenges in the country.

He said that the oil sector was used to develop the Norway and by extension enhance growth and development.

“If the oil and gas sector is well developed and managed well, it will be useful in solving many of the problems in Nigeria.

“President Buharist needs to support the sector because it is very relevant for the development of the country, “he said.

He added that Norway managed it oil and gas sector with high transparency, true democracy and and enforcement and of the rule of Law.

This, he said Nigeria should emulate adding that government must redirect its focus to renewable energy where the world is currently focusing (NAN)