UK PM, Turkish Leader congratulate Buhari on Victory

By Ismaila Chafe

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday joined other world leaders in congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory in the Feb. 23 presidential election.

According to a statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja, the Nigerian president received separate telephone calls from May and Erdogan, congratulating him on his re-election and wishing the Nigerian people progress and prosperity.

President Buhari thanked the two leaders for their unflinching support to Nigeria and her people, pledging commitment to continue working with them to advance various areas of cooperation.

Leading world powers including U.S., China and Russia had earlier congratulated Buhari on his re-election as Nigerian President for another four-year tenure.

Buhari had emerged winner of the Feb. 23 presidential election having polled 15,191,847 votes, winning in 19 states, to defeat other 72 candidates including Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 11, 255,978 votes.