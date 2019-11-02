UK police say 39 truck victims are from Vietnam

All 39 people found dead in a refrigerated container truck in England last week were Vietnamese nationals, British police said, as three more people were arrested in Ireland and Vietnam in the sprawling international investigation into what appears to be a people-smuggling tragedy.

British detectives initially said the victims discovered near the southeast port of Purfleet on October 23 were from China, but families from Vietnam have contacted authorities there with concerns for missing relatives.

Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said on Friday that “at this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese government.”

He said police think they have traced the relatives of some of the dead.

