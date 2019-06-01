UK prepares for Donald Trump’s state visit

The UK is just days away from Donald Trump’s second visit as US president within a year, with another huge security operation planned amid expected protests.

Mr Trump will lunch with the Queen, have breakfast with Theresa May and attend an event to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, during his three-day visit to Britain.

The state visit, beginning on Monday, follows his working visit to the UK last July.

Ahead of the June trip, Mr Trump praised Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, describing them as friends of his and hinting that he may meet them during the visit.

The remarks about Mrs May’s political rivals risk embarrassing the outgoing prime minister, as she prepares to step down from her post on June 7.

While the invite for a state visit was extended to Mr Trump just seven days into his presidency, it has taken a further 857 days for the trip to take place – a much longer period than previous American leaders Barack Obama and George W Bush had to wait between being invited and making the journey.

