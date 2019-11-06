UK welcomes Riyadh Agreement

The United Kingdom has welcomed the signing of the “Riyadh Agreement” document between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council, in response to the gracious invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, and commended the efforts of Saudi Arabia to restore security and stability in Yemen and the region.

The British Foreign Office in a statement said, “The British government welcomes the signing of the Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni legitimacy and the Southern Transitional Council, and supports this document as an important step to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Source: