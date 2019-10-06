Umahi challenges Nigerians on humanitarian services

By Uchenna Ugwu

Gov. David Umahi has urged Nigerians to be compassionate in making positive impact on the needy and less privileged in the society to accelerate development.

“Improving the welfare of these concerned people will better any society and inspire a generation to put right all wrongs in the society,” Umahi said in Abakaliki during the launching of “Family Succour and Upliftment Foundation” on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the foundation was a pet project of the Governor’s Wife, Mrs Rachael Umahi.

The foundation, a non-profit organisation was unveiled in July 2015 with a vision to enhance the standard of living for all and provide quality life to families.

“For our future purpose, we will join hands to rebuild our society by going down to the hinterlands to better the life of the downtrodden.

“Another way to safeguard ones future is to look after people in need,” Umahi said.

Umahi while expressing satisfaction with the successes made in ensuring good health, education, empowerment, women liberation and partnership among other achievements, described her services as a display of kindness.

He commended the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations Population Fund for Activity (UNFPA) for their total commitment and support to the foundation.

He also appreciated the management of the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, top government functionaries and contractors among other partners for their support.

The Chairman of the Occasion, Rev. Fr Abraham Nwali, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Religious and Welfare Matters noted that her increased support for women in the state, gave 40 per cent inclusion of women in politics.

“Let us join hands for continuity and to enhance the objectives of the foundation,” Nwali said.

Dr Ken Ehunzor, UNFPA Representative from Calabar Office, said Mrs Umahi’s foundation had a notable symbol and objectives for development of women.

Ehunzor said, “I pray for more stimulus to end all violence against women in the state.”

Mr Ibrahim Conte, UNICEF Representative, pledged the organisation’s determination to continuously support the initiative to achieve the purpose of her mandates.

Meanwhile, Mrs Monica Ugwuanyi, Wife of Enugu governor, has urged the people to make proper use of empowerment and intervention provided to the needy.

“Reach out to the real poor people and empower them with interventions provided,” Ugwuanyi said.

Mrs Umahi while explaining the achievements made by her foundation so far, said that the launching was to expand the project to assist more less privilege persons in the state.

She added that it was also to seek for more partnerships, technical and financial support.

She commended the state government and development partnerships for their commitment toward the vision and mission of the foundation.

“This is the first time it is being launched and it has since touched lives through addressing health challenges of women and children.

“Also encouraging women to hold sensitive political positions, awareness on health challenges, empowerment through skills acquisition among other supports,” Umahi said.

NAN reports that the event featured unveiling of the foundation Documentary Strategic Plan by the governor.

The programme attracted development partners, organisations, companies, government officials among other dignities. (NAN