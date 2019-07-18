UNDP launches regional stabilisation facility

By Uche Bibilari

The UN Development Programme (UNDP)-Chad Representative, Mrs Carole Flore-Smereczniak, says the Regional Stabilisation Facility for Lake Chad will contribute rapid response to support immediate stabilisation in the eight affected regions and states.

Flore-Smereczniak disclosed this at the official launching and signing of the facility project at the ongoing second Meeting of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum on Thursday in Niamey.

According to her, the facility will deliver on the scale, speed and coverage by optimising the interplay of civil-military coordination, efficient and fast operations following special procedures and automatic decision making.

“The facility will act as a rapid response mechanism to allow authorities to extend and re-establish legitimate civilian authority, rule of law, security and local services.

“It will further support initiation of extended stabilisation activities across the Boko Haram affected states and regions through support of Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), regional and cross boarder activities,” she said.

The UNDP official said that the multi-million facility would run for 12 months, with a budget of $100 million.

She explained that the facility would focus on two key objectives, including immediate stabilisation of specific target areas and achieving the required outcome of enhanced regional ownership, cooperation and coordination.

She however stated that the facility would provide every household in the targeted areas access to livelihood opportunities and minimum income.

“To address acute levels of poverty, combat radicalisation and recruitment processes, and kick start recovery of the economy,” she said.

She assured that UNDP would work together with community representatives of the target areas to define needs and design response packages.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the UNDP, LCBC, AU, Government of Cameroon, Chad, Nigeria, Niger, Civil Society, Local Non Government Organisation and Development Partners (Governments of Germany and Sweden) are all partners in the facility project. (NAN)