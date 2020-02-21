UNFPA gets new Resident Representative

By Ikenna Osuoha

Mrs Kori Habib, Media Associate, UNFPA, says Ms Ulla Mueller is the new Resident Representative of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria.

Habib made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

She stated that Mueller is a Danish citizen who holds E. Ma. Human Rights and Democracy in 2005 from the European Inter University Centre. Lund University, the Raoul Wallenberg Institute.

Habib explained that the new Resident Representative (RR) had been a lifelong advocate for the rights of women and girls, as well as a thought leader in human rights, poverty alleviation, and women’s sexual and reproductive health.

The Media Associate described Mueller as a woman with proven track record of achieving mission-driven successes and evolving in the ever-changing international non-profit environment.

According to the statement, Muller has held senior-level positions at bilateral, multilateral, and civil society organisations, founded her own business, and most recently led the Southern Africa region for Marie Stopes International (MSI).

“She implemented strategies to create support for and deliver increased access to sexual and reproductive health services, instituted innovative funding and collaboration models with diverse donors and partners.

“Mueller has also reinvigorated country collaboration and regional learning, and transformed organisational structures to increase impact.”

Habib said that Mueller led negotiations with the labour market stakeholders and government, International Development adviser with capacity building programmes in Tanzania, Mozambique, Kenya and in Ethiopia.

The UNFPA Media Associate expressed optimism that Mueller would be bringing her wealth of experience as an Associate Partner, Nordic Consulting Group, where she worked from March to October 2018 as Senior consultant in Health, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights.

“As a Gender-Based Violence, Equality, Women’s rights advocate, she also served as the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engender Health between March 2016 and Feb 2018, where she recorded landmark feats.

She said that Mueller was a Senior Regional Director, Africa and Latin America between Sept 2010 and Sept 2011; Regional Representative, DR Congo, Dan Church Aid from January 2009 to April 2010; Country Director, Children in Crossfire (CiC) 2008.

Habib also said that Mueller was a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), JUA Group Ltd. (Corporate) between 2005 and 2007; and Senior Adviser, East & Southern Africa, Fagligt International Centre from 2003 to 2005.

She had also served as a Senior Adviser, DANIDA between 2000 and 2003.

NAN reports that the new Resident Representative submitted her letter of credence yesterday in Abuja to Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, Foreign Affairs Minister, who represented the Government of Nigeria. (NAN)