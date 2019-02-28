Union congratulates Buhari calls for minimum wage

By Chinyere Bassey

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to and enforce the new minimum wage Act as soon as passed by the Senate.

Mr Bashir Lawal, ASCSN Secretary-General, made the appeal on Thursday in Lagos in a congratulatory message to the president on his re-election.

Lawal said that Buhari should not delay in signing the new wage bill when ready.

He noted that the bill had already been approved by the House of Representatives.

Lawal commended the president for ensuring timely payment of workers’ salaries.

He said that it was good that the president did not lay off workers, noting that the labour market was over-saturated.

”We commend the president for ensuring that salaries and allowances of public servants are paid as and when due.

”We are happy that promotion arrears and outstanding salaries owed workers had been settled,” he said.

The ASCSN scribe said that there was no doubt that workers omitted or short-paid would be settled soonest.

He further hailed the president for keeping his promise to make unity colleges to remain a commonwealth.

He, however, advised Buhari to use the next four years to look at areas that would need improvement in order to enhance national cohesion, peace, prosperity and progress. (NAN)