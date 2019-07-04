Union shut Commission for mass literacy, want ES removed

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCN) has shut the National Commission for Mass Literary, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NCMLANE), demanding the removal of the Executive Secretary, Prof. Haladu Abubakar.

The association which staged a protest on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Commission, told newsmen that the office would remain shut until their demands were met.

Top on the list of their demands was the removal of the Executive Secretary whom they alleged had flaunted many civil service rules and was mismanaging the commission.

The Union alleged that the Executive Secretary constantly harassed and intimidated members of staff especially union executives for daring to challenge some ills at the commission.

In a release signed by ASCN Secretary, Isaac Ojemhenke, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the union alleged that the Executive Secretary among other things, refused to migrate the commission’s payroll into IPPIS platform.

He said that such act was a defiance of the presidential directive that all MDAs should do, adding that members of staff were being victimised for questioning the managemnet of the commission..

“The disturbing aspect of the ugly scenario playing out in the commission is that the Executive Secretary has decided to punish the workers.

“The punishment was as a result of repeated calls on him to comply with the Presidential directive in order to regularise payment of salaries,” Ojemhenke said.

The Secretary General of ASCN explained that instead of obeying the directive, Abubakar decided to victimise innocent members of staff of the commission.

He disclosed that they had written to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Ministries of Labour and education, DSS, Police I-G among others, notifying them of their intended strike.

He added that he had also written to the Labour and Education ministries, notifying them of the trade dispute with the management and seeking the removal of the Executive Secretary for not making efforts to meet the demands of the union.

Other demands which the union have made of the Executive Secretary include the promotion of deserving staff without delay, while those who were employed since 2015 be confirmed.

They also called for the resumption of the annual training of staff while insisting that the check-off dues deducted from staff salaries be properly remitted to the association.

The union therefore urged the Federal Ministry of Labour to commence immediate review of Prof Abubakar’s appointment as Executive Secretary.