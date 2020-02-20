Unity: NGO involves NAFDAC on advocacy

By Diana Omueza

Project One Production, a non-governmental organisation, says it is partnering with the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC) on its project — Naija Unite for Progress.

Project One production Executive Director Busayo Busari-Akinnadeju said this on Wednesday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after a closed door courtesy visit to NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye.

Busari-Akinnadeju said that the organisation planned to collaborate with both governmental and non-governmental organisations to make positive impact in nation building.

According to her, the NAFDAC office plays an active role in keeping Nigerian citizens safe and free from health hazards emanating from drugs and foods.

“In preparation for our annual I am a Nigerian Conference, we would be collaborating with key state and non-state actors, as well as relevant stakeholders that can push the Nigerian dream forward along with us.

“The goal of the conference is to create a more robust synergy among non-governmental organisations and stakeholders who are championing the selfless course of nation building,’’ she said.

She said that the present edition of the conference would feature more engagement with religious bodies, traditional chiefs and rulers, as well as royal fathers in rural areas and settlements.

Busari-Akinnadeju said this was in a bid to drive home the message of national unity to the grassroots where it’s believed to be the root and foundation for sustainable unity in any society.

“This year’s conference and its adjoining activities are not taking place only in Abuja or the Federal Capital Territory.

“We are taking it to the 36 states of the federation and would run from May 24 to May 29, 2020.

“The goal is to share the dream and vision of unifying Nigeria at all levels through all accessible spheres, including schools, churches, mosques and palaces, among others,” she said.

Adeyeye lauded the efforts of the organisation in creating a unified society that was free from fear and bias for any kind.

“We must express gratitude to Project One Production for contributing in measures to recreating the Nigerian dream in the Nigerian child.

“The children do not have a voice of their own and they depend on passionate Nigerians to chart the way forward.

“We, therefore, promise to support the group’s activities in as many ways and areas as we can for the benefit of the Nigerian citizens and Nigeria as country,’’ she said.(NAN)