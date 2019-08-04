UniUyo Attack: Gov. Emmanuel worships with students, vows to end cultism

…….Donates N20m to build campus chapel

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state on Sunday, warned students of the University of Uyo to desist from acts of cultism as anyone caught ‘will face hard times’

Emmanuel who gave the warning on Sunday when he worshiped with the students at the Victory Chapel located on Campus where he also vowed to put an end to cultism.

The Governor whose warning followed a recent cult clash in the university, reminded the students that all acts of cultism was still prohibited in the school and punishable under the laws of the state.

He stressed that such clashes endangered the lives of students while emphasising government’s commitment to protect citizens of the State against hoodlums parading as cultists.

While congratulating the Vice Chancellor of the University and his management team for their commitment to maintaining quality education, Governor Emmanuel implored the University authority to do everything within its powers to raise graduates who will fit into the changing world of work.

The governor announced a donation of twenty million naira for the building of the chapel on the campus.

The Vice chancellor of the University, Prof. Enefiok Essien expressed gratitude to the Governor for demonstrating that he is a father by visiting the institution in the wake of the repeated criminal invasion of students’ hostel and thanked him for his good pieces of advice to the University community.

Preaching on the theme “When the Men are Absent”, the chaplain of the chapel, Rev. Iniobong Udoh, called on all to acknowledge God in all their dealings and to refrain from all acts of sin to attract more divine blessings.

The Governor was accompanied to church by members of the State Executive Council, and the Head of civil service, Elder Effiong Essien.