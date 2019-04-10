Updated: Army wipes out Boko Haram terrorists in Damaturu

Troops of the Nigerian army wiped out a band of Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to attack Damaturu, the capital of Yobe on Tuesday.

Troops of 233 Battalion, upon receiving intelligence that the terrorists were coming to the city, laid ambush for them at the outskirts on Kukareta Road. The terrorists were completely overwhelmed by the Nigerian soldiers in the surprise counter-attack.

Many were killed and some escaped from the scene.

Lt. Njoka Irabor, acting assistant director Army Public Relations for Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole explained the battle in a statement on Tuesday night:

“Following credible information of planned efforts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack Damaturu, troops of Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, successfully laid an ambush which led to the extermination of many Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), that attempted to attack Damaturu, Yobe State at about 5:15 pm, Tuesday the 9th of April 2019.

“The vigilant troops effectively ambushed the criminals few metres ahead of Maisandari community at the outskirts of the city of Damaturu.

“The terrorists were overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the gallant troops and the well coordinated air support, from the Air Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“Consequently, many terrorists met their waterloo. Some were also wounded.

Among the items recovered from the terrorists were two Gun Trucks, two Anti Aircraft Guns, one 60 Millimetre Mortar, four AK 47 Rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun and 1,245 Rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition.

Irabor said Nigerian troops have embarked on hot pursuit of the terrorists who fled from the attack.