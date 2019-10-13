USAID restates commitment on potable water supply in Sokoto

By Habibu Harisu

The United State Agency For International Development (USAID) has restated commitment towards sustaining its support on potable water supply to Sokoto.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Sokoto by Mr Sama’ila Umar, Acting General Manager, Sokoto State Water Board.

The statement said that Mr Craig Wolf, General Councillor, USAID General Council office, Washington DC made the commitment when he visited the water board headquarters in Sokoto.

The statement quoted Wolf as saying that USAID was committed towards ensuring adequate supply of safe drinking water to the people.

According to the statement, USAID will continue to fulfill its part of the partnership in the area of water supply.

It said that the visit was to ascertain the agency’s achievements in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene services (WASH).

It further quoted Wolf as expressing happiness that the activities of the agency had potentials of impacting positively on the people of the state.

“This visit has afforded us the opportunity to ascertain the level of achievements recorded so far, it will help us determine other form of support to the people,” it quoted Wolf as saying.

In a related development, the Sokoto state Water Board has announced possible shortage of water supply in Sokoto metropolis and its environs due to a faulty transformer.

The board’s Acting General Manager, who said this in a statement on Sunday, said the transformer powering the treatment plant went faulty due to fluctuating power voltage.

He said the board was working tirelessly to restore power in order to meet the water supply needs of the people.

Umar said the board regretted the inconvenience the situation might cause the residents.(NAN)