Valentine 2020: Nollywood films, ‘Dear Affy’, ‘Special Jollof’ storm cinemas

By Anita Eboigbe

As part of Valentine’s Day celebrations, two nollywood films ‘Dear Affy’ and ‘Special Jollof’ have debuted in the cinemas.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the romantic comedies join a league of foreign films and crossover holiday films intended for the Valentine audience.

‘Dear Affy’ tells the story of a beautiful career lady who is about to get married to the man of her dream who is on the verge of sealing millions of naira worth of contract with a conglomerate in a construction industry.

However, he is faced with the devil and the deep blue sea as sealing the contract is hinged on him having an intimate affair with the female billionaire contractor by all means just few weeks to his wedding.

The film, directed by Samuel Olatunji and stars singer, Teniola Apata, BBNaija’s Sir Dee, Kehinde Bankole, Enyinna Nwigwe and Bimbo Ademoye among others.

NAN reports that ‘Special Jollof’, directed by Emem Isong follows Rachel Hudson who was living the life with a loving, successful and thriving journalist fiance.

Everything for her was just perfect until a shocking discovery sends her perfect life shattering before her eyes, giving rise to a grudge against immigrants who she holds responsible for her woes.

As her revenge, Rachel is determined to expose illegal immigrants and have them deported.

Isong took to Instagram to announce the film. She wrote @ememisong, “Our movie will be a great way to spend the Valentine weekend.”

Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on Feb. 14, as a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of love in many regions around the world. (NAN)