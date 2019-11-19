Vatican’s head of financial regulator resigns

The Vatican said the head of its financial regulator would leave, weeks after unprecedented police raids on his organisation and another key arm of the Catholic Church’s bureaucracy.

Rene Bruelhart, a 47-year-old Swiss lawyer, told Reuters he had resigned from the top job at the Financial Information Authority (AIF), but did not go into further detail.

Vatican police entered the offices of the AIF and of the Secretariat of State — the administrative heart of the Catholic Church — on October 1, as part of an investigation into an investment the Secretariat had made in London real estate.

The officers, operating under a search warrant secured by the Vatican’s own prosecutor, seized documents and computers.