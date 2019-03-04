Venezuela : Guaido back in Caracas, calls for demostrations

Venezuela’s self-declared president Juan Guaido flew back to Caracas on Monday, defying the threat of arrest.

He arrived at Caracas international airport on Monday afternoon, surrounded by a massive crowd.

Adressing his supporters, he called for a new demonstration on Saturday to increase pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

On Saturday we’ll continue in the streets, all of Venezuela will return to the streets.

We will not rest one second until freedom is achieved,” said Guaido, speaking to thousands of supporters in Caracas.

Just before his arrival, US Vice President Mike Pence sent a warning to Maduro to ensure Guaido’s safety.

“Any threats, violence, or intimidation against him will not be tolerated and will be met with swift response,” Pence wrote.

Source :http://en.rfi.fr/americas/20190304-guaido-back-caracas-received-flag-waving-crowds