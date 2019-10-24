Venezuela will use UNHCR role to defend rights abuses – Envoy

By Lizzy Okoji

President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela will use his position at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to defend global human rights abuses.

Ambassador of Venezuela to Nigeria, David Caraballo, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

NAN reports that on Oct. 17, Venezuela and Brazil won the seat to represent Latin America at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva following elections on the floor of the UN General Assembly.

NAN reports that the 193-member UN General Assembly elected 14 new members to its 47-member Human Rights Council for three-year terms starting Jan. 1, 2020.

Seats are allocated to regions to safeguard geographical representation.

According to Caraballo, the victory for Venezuela was coming at the right time when the country was facing an illegal economic coercive measure and total economic bloackade from the U.S

The Ambassador said that Maduro will use his position to fight to preserve the human rights, sovereignty and independence of not only Venezuela but for other countries suffering the illegal sanctions of the U.S.

“First of all, we would like to express our gratitude to all the countries that supported Venezuela’s candidature to the UN Human Rights Council because this election is very important.

“This victory in the Human Right Council is the victory of the Bolivarian diplomacy, the peace diplomacy, is the victory of multilateralism.

“It is the victory of the different countries to preserve its independence, its sovereignty and it is a signal for all the countries in the world about this moment.

“We hope with this election, we will play a very important role in the region with the Latin America countries, with African countries and all the continents to promote the real definition of human rights.

“We intend to use this position in the Human Rights Council to preserve and defend the economic rights in the different countries and denounce the impact of all unilateral coercive measures, the economic blockade.

“Venezuela has five years under this economic blockade and financial persecution but Cuba has more than sixty years.

“You can see the situation in some countries, the trade war of the Trump’s administration against China.

“Or the sanctions promoted from the economic coercive measures promoted from some European countries and the United States government against Russia.

“These actions are not only against the small countries it is a crazy polity promoted by the Trump’s administration against different countries in the world”, Caraballo said.

Caraballo said that in support of the Bolivarian relations, Venezuela would use its position in the UN HRC to defend the injustice against countries like Bolivia currently facing similar political attack from the U.S.

He explained that Bolivia just had its elections wit Evo Morales winning with more than 10 per cent of the total votes but some countries including the U.S do not recognise the victory of Morales.

“They are promoting the same action like they promoted against Venezuela on Evo Morales of Bolivia.

“In Nicaragua, the President promote the Social Investment, promote the Social Inclusion but some segment of the opposition promote violence, terrorism against the Daniel Ortega Presidency.

“It is not a new situation in Latin America or the Caribbean or the Middle East, all the actions promoted against Syria, against Iran, against Libya, Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, the U.S Trump’s administration have one specific vision about his role, to be the policeman of the world”, Caraballo added.

Caraballo said that the United States was not preserving the human rights of the world as it makes people believe but rather, promoting human rights abuses.

He explained that contrary to reports of human rights abuses against President Nicolas Maduro, he has created policies and structures that have helped in alleviating the plights of Venezuelans.

The Envoy said that under this attack, Maduro was also working to solve the internal problems of the country, noting that in Sept, a National Dialogue Board was established.

Caraballo explained that the board which also has membership of the opposition and other parties was established to draft agreements and dialogue process to solve the internal situation in Venezuela.

NAN reports that following the victory of Maduro at the UN HRC, there was an outcry by the U.S, was a strong opposition to his candidature. (NAN)