Video: Abuja airport to process over 20m passengers annually

The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has said that the new Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, (NAIA) terminal is set to process over 20 million passengers annually.

Sirika noted that the NAIA is the second in the series of airport terminals to be inaugurated from the projects funded by the China-Exim bank loan of 500 million dollars with a counterpart funding of 100millon dollars from the debt management office.

He said that from political and economic perspectives, “this airport is very strategic to Nigeria, not only because it is the gateway to the nation’s capital, but also because it is the second busiest airport in the country’’.

He also said that the airport was the fastest growing in passenger traffic in West and Central Africa with an average growth rate of eight per cent, while the world’s average growth was 5.8 per cent.