Video: Ag. IGP Adamu pledges to address socio-political challenges

The new Acting Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has pledged to tackle the nation’s socio-political and security challenges, particularly the problem of violent crimes like armed robbery, kidnapping and abduction.

Shortly after his decoration by President Muhammadu Buhari, Adamu also pledged to maintain neutrality and to be fair to all while carrying out his official duties before, during and after the upcoming general elections.

“We know that there are security challenges that we need to tackle in the country like the issues of kidnapping, abduction and other security challenges.

“From the strategies put in place by the former IGP, we will re-strategize and make sure that we tackle these challenges squarely.’’

On the forthcoming general elections, Adamu said he was going to build up on the strategies put in place by the out-going IGP to ensure a hitch-free electoral exercise.

“Adequate arrangement has been made to make sure that free and fair and credible elections take place in Nigeria.

“We are going to build up on the strategies put in place to make sure that we have hitch-free elections in the country.

“We are going to stick by the rules; we are going to do the right thing. We will not go outside the ethics of our job to do things that are untoward, everybody will be given level playing ground to play his or her politics,’’ Adamu said.