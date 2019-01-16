Video: Albino Foundation seeks increased intervention to avert Cancer

Albinism

By Felicia Imohimi

Albino Foundation has urged the Federal Government to adopt strategic and proactive approaches to avert skin cancer and other health challenges suffered by Persons with Albinism (PWAs)

Mr Jake Epelle, President of the foundation, made the appeal at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said about 3 million of the nation’s population was living with albinism and suffering from its attendant negative effects.

Epelle, who described skin cancer as one of the biggest challenges confronting PWAs, blamed its prevalence on exposure to sunlight.

He said 99 per cent of PWAs were susceptible to skin cancer adding that the foundation records two to three deaths monthly due to lack of early intervention.

He called for urgent attention of the government and the international community to enable PWAs live better lives.

“I call on the Federal Government to take strategic and proactive measures for countless and voiceless members of the albinism community.

“It is time for government to pay more attention to issues affecting over two to three million persons with albinism.

“Something strategic, coherent and positive should be done so that we can save the lives of people with albinism not only in Nigeria but in Africa as a whole.

“We also call on the international community to come to our aid.”

Epelle commended President Muhammadu Buhari for restoring the treatment of PWAs suffering from cancer.

He, however, stressed the need for a more strategic and urgent measure to ameliorate the plight of sufferers.