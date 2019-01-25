Video: Army seeks proper media gate-keeping for national security

Media

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Chief Tonnie Iredia and other stakeholders have called on the media to ensure proper scrutiny before disseminating information to the public in the interest of national security.

Buratai and other dignitaries made the appeal at a two-day media conference organised by the Nigerian army titled “enhancing media-military relationship for Effective Fight against Terrorism and Insurgency in Nigeria in collaboration with the Nigerian Guild of Editors and journalism practitioners’’.

While Buratai tasked media professionals to ensure dissemination of factual information at the appropriate time, Mohammed, represented by Mrs grace Itsu, permanent secretary in the ministry of information, appealed to the media not to endanger peaceful coexistence in the effort to be the first to break sensitive news to the public.

According to them, both the military and the media are all working for Nigeria and should have good understanding of their operations.