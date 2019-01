NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned that Bleaching creams can cause skin cancer and kidney failure.

The Agency’s Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, said that the agency’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate would continue its surveillance to rid stores of illegal and unregistered whitening chemicals.