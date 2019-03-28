Video: Buhari, Osinbajo extol Asiwaju Tinubu at birthday colloquium

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership qualities and contributions to the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria.

The President, represented by Vice president Yemi Osinbajo at the 1th Bola Tinubu Colloquium on Thursday in Abuja, described Tinubu as an astute politician with political achievements that could only be matched by very few Nigerians.

Wishing Tinubu a happy birthday, Buhari described him as “pillar of democracy and father of modern Lagos state’’.

For his part, Tinubu urged government to continue to aggressively implement its national infrastructure plan.

The colloquium attracted many dignitaries, including Governors of Ondo, Kano, Zamfara, Bauchi, Osun, Ekiti, Plateau, the Governor-elect of Lagos State, and Governor-elect of Kwara State and the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

Ministers, traditional rulers, diplomats and some service chiefs were also in attendance.

Highpoint of the event was the cutting of the birthday cake.