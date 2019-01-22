Video: Council of State endorses INEC’s preparations for 2019 Elections

INEC

By Ismaila Chafe

The National Council of State has expressed satisfaction with the level of preparations by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday in Abuja made the position of the Council known when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akeredolu said that the endorsement of INEC preparedness for the election followed a presentation made by the Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the meeting of the council.

He emphasised that the council was convinced about the level of preparedness of the electoral body.

According to him, the chairman also informed the council that the commission had embarked on training and retraining of staff to ensure successful conduct of the election.

“He informed the Council of the preparedness of INEC and everybody in the hall was convinced that INEC was ready for this election and a lot of things have been put in place.

“I think we all concluded that it is important for the chairman to even speak to the nation on the preparedness of INEC for this election – that would convince all of us that this forthcoming election is going to be free and fair.

“They have improved card reader, the details of what had been done to improve it was made known.

“It was made known that the process of continuous accreditation and voting system was the best so that when you are accredited, you vote at the same time and you leave.’’

He also told the Council that they are not lacking in terms of finance and that all the monies appropriated have been given to them and that they are ready for the election.

He went further to inform the Council that all training and retraining of every category of staff that they (INEC) will use.

“They have already started and they are having consultations with every group of people, religious, artisans and trade unions to let them know (about the election).

“So, everybody was convinced that INEC, as at today, is ready for the elections and questions were asked, he was interrogated and he responded and gave adequate explanation to the satisfaction of all of us,’’ Akeredolu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council also observed a minute silence for the late president Shehu Shagari. (NAN)