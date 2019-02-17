Video: Drama as APC candidate quotes ó tó gé”(Enough) from scripture

Kayode Alabi: APC deputy governorship candidate: reads ó tó gé”(Enough) in the Bible

A mild drama occurred on Sunday when the All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy Governorship candidate in Kwara, Mr Kayode Alabi, visited Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Gaa Akanbi to appeal for calm following postponement of the general elections.

Alabi, who mounted the pulpit to read the Yoruba version of the Bible, asked the congregation to open Deuteronomy 3:26 and Number 16:17, both of which contained “ó tó gé”(Enough) is Enough).

While making reference to the scripture, he said that the slogan was borne out of the myriad of problems confronting the state such as moribund industries, lack of pipe borne water and deplorable public schools, among others.

Alabi, who also visited different churches in Ilorin, called for understanding, harmony and hitch-free elections on the rescheduled dates.

