Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State has dismissed the claim by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that he won the presidential election in Kaduna state.

President Muhammadu Buhari was declared winner of the Feb. 23 presidential election by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having polled 15,191,847 votes, winning in 19 states, to defeat 72 other candidates, including Atiku Abubakar, who scored 11,255,978 votes.

Buhari won in 19 states including Kaduna, Kogi, Niger and Gombe as against Atiku, who won in 17 states and the FCT to occupy the second position.

Abubakar, however, claimed he won the election in Kogi, Kaduna, Gombe and Niger states where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared were won by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abubakar stated this in his “state to state computation” contained in his electoral petition filed at the Election Tribunal in Abuja.

But, El-Rufa’i told State House Correpondents that the PDP presidential candidate lost the election in Kaduna state, adding that “he will always lose Kaduna, he will lose Kaduna 10 more times because he has never won Kaduna in any presidential elections’’.