Video: Elephants chase Ogun villagers, cause pandemonium

Elephants on rampage in Ogun
Elephants on rampage in Ogun

By Emmanuel Afonne

There was pandemonium in Ijebu waterside area of Ogun state as a herd of elephants chased villagers who thronged the forest to catch a glimpse of the animal.

A video posted on the Instagram page of “gossipmillnaija” showed the villagers catching a glimpse of the elephants and filming them.

The fun however, turned sour when the elephants in turn started to pursue the youths who were filming their movement.

Nigerians Left In Awe After Spotting Elephants Roaming Inside A Bush!!!

