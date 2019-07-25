Video: Farmer trapped on tree as flood covers Galadimawa in FCT

A man has been reported to be trapped on a cashew tree in the Galadimawa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following flooding occasioned by several hours of rainfall.

The man said to be a farmer was said to have been caught up in his farm by the flood which had covered his way out of the farm land.

An eye witness Mr Joseph Peter who spoke with our correspondent reported that the man resorted to climbing the tree as there was no other way out since the water level was increasing.

Peter said that the flood had almost gotten to the tree top where the man was currently taking refuge.

Meanwhile, according to the eyewitness and a video evidence, the flood had submerged the whole of the roundabout up to the point of the ramp that connects to the airport road.

Motorists were seen making U-turns as there was visibly no way to get to the roundabout or to navigate from the roundabout.

Earlier report showed that the Area 1 roundabout was also flooded even as other residents of the FCT report that there were floods in some other parts of the city.

A colleague who only got to the office at 11:00 AM reports that the flood had also engulfed part of Gwarimpa estate and even flowing into peoples’ houses.

She narrated that it was difficult for her to even navigate her way to the office because of the flood and the attendant traffic gridlock that ensued.