Video: FEC approves vehicles, OB Vans, transmitters for NTA, NAN, FRCN

40 0
40 0
L-R; President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN and SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha during the Federal Executive Council Meeting (FEC) held at the Council Chambers, State House Wednesday

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N1.3billion contracts to strengthen and reposition its media outfits for effective information dissemination.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Wednesday when he briefed State House Correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the council.

Mohammed listed the media organisations to benefit from the projects to include the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Nigeria Television Authority and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet