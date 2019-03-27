Video: FEC approves vehicles, OB Vans, transmitters for NTA, NAN, FRCN

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N1.3billion contracts to strengthen and reposition its media outfits for effective information dissemination.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Wednesday when he briefed State House Correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the council.

Mohammed listed the media organisations to benefit from the projects to include the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Nigeria Television Authority and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.