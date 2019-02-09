Video: FG plans free internet access for Library users

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, says the Federal Government will provide free internet access for library users in the country.

Adamu, at the “7th Edition of the Weekend Ministerial Press Briefing” in Abuja, said the National Library of Nigeria (NLN) would continue to fulfil its mandate, expand its branches across the country and rehabilitate the existing ones.

According to him, contracts for the renovation of the Lagos, Benue, Nasarawa, Imo, Adamawa and Plateau branches have been awarded, while others will come on stream in 2020.