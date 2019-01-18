Video: Group pledges 10m votes for Buhari/Osinbajo re-election

Votes

By Angela Atabo

The Coalition of Buhari/Osinbajo Movement (COBOM) says it plans to mobilise 10 million Nigerians to vote for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming Presidential poll.

The National Coordinator, Mr Austin Gabriel at the inauguration of COBOM’s Executives on Thursday in Abuja, said the group, which has structures in all 36 states and the FCT, decided to support Buhari because of his patriotism in piloting the affairs of the nation.

Gabriel said COBOM came together in 2014 to support Buhari as Change Ambassadors (CAN) but later metamorphosed into COBOM.

“Nigeria used to be a country without direction, but today it is not so; therefore as the election approaches, I looked at all the candidates and what they are bringing on board.

“I have no doubt that Buhari, with his integrity, will be able to steer the nation on the path of glory and productivity after several years of suffering.

“So we are gathered together to drum support for him because he deserves to come back after all the infrastructure development he brought in all states.

“We have been working behind the scenes; this is the first time we are coming out to inaugurate our executives in all the states to re-elect Buhari and Osinbajo,’’ he said.

The Patron of the Group, retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Audu, said the group was working with other supporters to coordinate the re-election campaign of Buhari in all Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the country.

He said the task would be easy considering the enviable records of the Buhari-led administration.

“We are having an inauguration of COBOM, a coalition with grassroots; we have about 10 million people with their voters’ cards and they are ready to vote for Buhari come Feb. 16.

“This is because they believe in his work; they have conviction in the progress of the country and they have the hope that Buhari will take us to the next level.

“This coalition is talking about 10 million votes; this coalition is going to give Buhari votes drawn from all the 774 LGAs,’’ he said.

Prof. Ibrahim Magudu, former Director-General, National Metallurgical Development Centre said the good work of the administration would earn it re-election.

“All spheres of the economy are feeling the impact of the administration and President Buhari has recorded successes in many sectors especially in the areas of security and agriculture,’’ Magudu said.