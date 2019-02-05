Video: Johnson-Sirleaf in Nigeria, heads ECOWAS Observer Mission

Johnson-Sirleaf

Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, former President of Liberia, has arrived in Abuja as the Head of ECOWAS Observer Mission in Nigeria ahead of the 2019 general elections.

She was received by the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Finda Koroma, members of the commission and some representatives of the ECOWAS Parliament.

According to Johnson-Sirleaf, she expects to meet with political leaders and join Nigerians to ensure that the process is peaceful and successful.

The former Liberian president said she would share the findings of earlier missions and consult with those who were already on ground to observe the elections.

With less than two weeks to the 2019 general elections, the international community has deployed various missions to observe the electoral process closely.