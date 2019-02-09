Video: Lagos-Abeokuta standard gauge rail shuttle roars to life

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has commenced test-run of the Lagos-Abeokuta standard gauge rail shuttle with free ride for passengers for three months.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said that the journey from Abeokuta to Lagos will take only 29 minutes when the train is fully operational.

Villagers in communities on the route, who had complained of being cut-off from urban centres, thanked the Federal Government for ensuring completion of the project.

They also appealed to government to construct access roads and overhead bridges in the communities.

Amaechi gave assurance to residents of the 36 host communities, who attended the ceremony, that the Federal Government would fix any challenge brought about by the project.