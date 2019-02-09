Video: Lagos welcomes President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign team

President Muhammadu Buhari and his campaign team have arrived in Lagos to the warm embrace of a mammoth crowd in continuation of his re-election bid.

The Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, was agog with activities as residents and the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) supporters thronged the venue for the 2019 Presidential campaign rally.

Aside from all the governors in the South West, President Buhari was also joined by his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at the stadium in Surulere, Lagos.