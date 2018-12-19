Video: LASTMA says normalcy restored in Abule-Egba after fire incident

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed that normalcy has been restored in Tipper Garage Bus Stop, Abule Egba, after a fire incident that burnt many vehicles, houses and shops.

LASEMA officials said that the fire, which started around 3.00 am, was triggered when an ignitable object came in contact with petrol spillage in “what appears to be bunkering activities” by oil thieves who breached the NNPC pipeline carrying petrol to depots.

The impact resulted in inferno as it ravaged houses and cars, the agency said.

After several hours of battling the fire, LASTMA, the traffic agency reported that the “Situation is now confirmed calm, normalcy restored”.