Video: NICE swears-in new national chairman in Abuja

Investiture

Engr. Adekunle Mokuolu, president of the Nigerian Society of Civil Engineers (NSE), has given civil engineers in Abuja the task to champion the war against quacks infiltrating the profession.

He said the activities of quacks had infiltrated the construction industry in particular and was a threat to lives, properties and the image of the engineering family.

Mokuolu gave the task at the Investiture ceremony of Engr. (Mrs) Aishatu Umar as the 16th National Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Civil Engineers (NICE).

The NSE president urged the new leadership of NICE to champion the war against unscrupulous practice unleashed on unsuspecting public by quacks.’’

Mokuolu, described Mrs Umar, the new NICE national chairman as an astute engineer and advised her to achieve excellence, be it in capacity building, advocacy or acquisition of assets.

“I also challenge NICE in particular, and all our other related divisions, to identify the problems affecting the various sectors under their purview and come up with possible solutions,’’ Mokuolu said.

In her address, Mrs Umar said her primary focus, as the new chairman, was to ensure and maintain the unity, peace and progress of the institution as well as continued professional development of members.

She listed her action plans to include ensuring enough competent secretarial staff in the Abuja secretariat to meet the growing needs of members and intensifying efforts to drive membership financial base.

“We also intend to spread our revenue dragnets to workshops, seminars, public lectures, journal production and software training.

“I will look into the possibility of reinvigorating the activities of the NICE Ventures Ltd to help boost our financial base,’’ she said.

The lecture at the investiture titled, “Civil Engineering Practice in the 21st Century: A podium for jobs creation’’, was delivered by Engr. Mohammed Jibrin, Director General, National Board for technical incubation.

Jibrin noted that Nigerian civil engineers were yet to form companies that could supply readymade concrete on request.

He urged NICE to facilitate greater synergy to enhance competitiveness on products and services etc.

The immediate outgoing chairman of the NICE, Engr Andem Bassey, thanked members and guests for their encouragement and support.

He said during his short tenure, the Institute was able to relocate the NICE headquarters from Lagos to Abuja, restore due process in appointments and successfully implement all NICE programmes.

The investiture was attended by professional Engineers, top government officials and erudite scholars of various disciplines. (NAN)