President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled the 2018 Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS), noting with delight that less Nigerians are living with the HIV virus when compared to the 2014 survey.

The president, who spoke at the unveiling of NAIIS on Thursday in Abuja, however said: “We cannot celebrate yet, as almost a million Nigerians living with HIV are currently not on treatment’’.

NAIIS, inaugurated in June 2018 by the President, is a national household-based survey that assesses the prevalence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and related health indicators.

The NAIIS data collection was conducted from July through December 2018.

According to Buhari, the official HIV prevalence for persons aged 15-49 years in Nigeria is now 1.4 per cent as against 3.2 per cent in 2014; while an estimated 1.9 million (as against 3 million in 2014) Nigerians are now living with HIV with about one million persons on treatment.