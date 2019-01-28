Video: NYCN backs Buhari on suspension of Onnoghen

Rally

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, has staged a solidarity rally to support the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen by the Federal Government.

The presidency had, on Jan. 25, suspended Justice Onnoghen over alleged failure to declare some of his assets, including some domiciliary bank accounts.

Officials and members of the NYCN came out in large numbers carrying various placards, such as ‘Sai Baba Buhari, help us kill corruption in the judiciary and Nigeria in general”, among others and chanting anti-corruption songs in support of the suspension.