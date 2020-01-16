Video: Okorocha, family members celebrate Ihedioha’s removal as governor

It was a moment of praise and worship as former Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha and his entire family celebrated the victory of Senator Hope Uzodinma over Mr Emeka Ihedioha, following Supreme Court judgement on the 2019 governorship election in the state.

A video posted on the twitter handle “@LailaIjeoma” saw Rochas Okorocha, his wife and other members of the family singing, clapping and dancing to the nullification of Ihedioha’s election as the governor of Imo.

Ihedioha during his short stay in office as governor of the state had probed Okorocha and some other members of his family.

Several properties belonging to the family were also seized as they said to be properties of Imo state government and not that of Rochas Okorocha who was the former governor of the state.

Click and watch the video below: