Video: Osinbajo thrills audience with Gbese, shaku-shaku, Nigerian dance steps

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinabajo on Tuesday at an Independence Anniversary Gala, thrilled audience when he listed many trending Nigerian dance steps.

Osinbajo who was speaking on how Nigerian’s stood out in a very unique way, listed many of the dance steps originating from Nigeria and now trending beyond Nigeria.

The Vice President wrote on his twitter handle @ProfOsinbajo: “One of the attributes of the Nigerian people is the uniquely confident way we stand out – what many call the Nigerian swag.

With dance, whether it is skelewu, shakitibobo, shaku-shaku or zanku, every Nigerian can dance and where necessary “Gbe body e”

In the video he said: “Our contemporary dances have so much swag, from Skelewu to sekem to shakiti bobo to shaku shaku and the most recent zanku. Am sure u all know how to gbese and Gbe body e.

So all over the World everybody is ‘Gbese-ing’ now. No body dances like us: it doesnt matter whether you are the distinguished senator representing Kogi West or the distinguished Senator representing Osun West.

Many of those who were at the gala were seen laughing and cheering as Osinbajo reeled out the different dance steps.

Still speaking on how the Nigerian brand was being accepted all around the world, Osinbajo said that the Nigerian spirit was indomitable and the languages are now being taught in different countries around the World.

He pointed out to a kindergarten class in China where the children were being taught the Igbo Language, saying “Very soon, everyone is going to be speaking Igbo.