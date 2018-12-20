(Video): President Buhari inaugurates new Airport Terminal

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the new Terminal at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, fulfilling his promise to complete the project on schedule and inaugurate it before the end of December 2018.

The president commended the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Transportation (Aviation), the Government of the Peoples Republic of China and the China Exim Bank for their financial support and the various roles they played leading to the successful completion of the project.

He particularly lauded the contractor, Messrs CCECC, for delivering the project on time.