(Video) President Buhari tasks council to work for APC’s victory in 2019

Victory

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, to work assiduously to ensure victory of the party in the 2019 elections.

The President, who presided over the council’s maiden meeting on Thursday in Abuja, urged members not to rest on their oars, but to commit their time to the task at hand.

“I urge you to rise to the challenge of the great expectations this party and Nigerians have in you and the confidence that I personally have in the ability of all of you to deliver.

“Needless to add, your selection was not easy, because in forming this council, the party settled only for the best.

“You are the cream of the party and I assure you that with unity of purpose and effective harmony and communication, there is no political opponent you cannot overcome.’’

The meeting considered and approved the structure and operational modalities of the council.

The meeting also deliberated on the terms of reference of the various directorates to determine how they would relate with each other and discharge their responsibilities in the campaign.

“I trust this will ensure a smooth campaign and a resounding victory for our party and its candidates.

“Even though we are confident of winning, I urge you to work as hard as you can so that we can maximise the scale and extent of our victory.”

The President also presented the proposal on the structure and operational modalities of the council and directorates for the 2019 election to the council members and urged them to carefully read the documents and make observations to improve the party’s performance.