Video: Saboteurs didn’t want us to congratulate Buhari – CAN

Saboteurs

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, March 29, 2019(NAN)

The President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has described as Saboteurs those who attempted to prevent the association from paying congratulatory visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ayokunle, who spoke to State House correspondents after the leadership of CAN visited President Buhari at the State House, Abuja, on Friday, dismissed allegations that pressure was mounted on CAN leaders to congratulate the president on his re-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a national daily and some online platforms had on Tuesday reported that “some influential people working closely with the Federal Government are mounting serious pressure on our leadership to pay a congratulatory visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, following the outcome of last month’s presidential election”.

Ayokunle, however, dismissed the report, saying it was the handiwork of saboteurs and enemies of progress who did not wish the association well.