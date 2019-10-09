VON DG, Osita Okechukwu loses wife

By Deji Abdulwahab

The Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, has announced the death of his wife, Augustina, who passed on during a brief illness.

Okechukwu, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, said that his wife died on Sept. 20.

According to him, the requiem mass and wake keep for the late Mrs Okechukwu will hold on Oct. 11 at the Lady of Perpetual Help, Gwarinpa, Abuja at 4 pm.

“Before her death, Mrs Okechukwu, fondly called Tina by friends and associates, and fondly called ‘organiser’ by her husband, was an international business woman.

“Her businesses included horticulture, international trading, bread making, real estate and catering.

“The deceased, who was a devout Catholic, hailed from Enugu-Agidi, Njikoka Local Government area of Anambra State,” he said.

Okechukwu said that her late wife was born in Sabon Gari, Kano State on Oct. 3, 1962 into the family of the late Chief Joseph Okekeuche and attended primary schools in Kano and Enugu-Agidi.

He added that the deceased, who was a foundation staff of Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Abuja, also attended Federal Government College, Maiduguri and Doff Catering School, Sango-Otta in Ogun.

“As a business woman, she had a garden at T. Y. Danjuma Street, Asokoro, shops at International Model Market, Garki, houses at Guzape, Apo and Masaka, among others.

“As a globe trader, she traded in countries such as Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana, United States of America, United Kingdom and Dubai,” he said.

Okechukwu said that his late wife was known for her bravery, transparency, love, kindness and most importantly, resilience.

The VON director-general said that his late wife always stood on the part of righteousness, fairness, leaning on principle more than pragmatism and that which was just, irrespective of whose ox was gored.

NAN reports that the late Mrs Okechukwu is survived by her husband, daughter, Mrs Cynthia Offor and son, Mr Jeff Okechukwu.