Vote buying: Buhari raises alarm over dollars in circulation

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed astonishment at the huge amount of foreign currency flooding the country intended to influence the outcome of the general elections beginning on Saturday.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said Buhari raised the alarm during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

The president accused some politicians of flouting money laundering regulations in their desperate bid to capture political power.

He, however, commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for successfully tracking the money in “millions of United States dollars”.

According to him, the EFCC success followed the presidential directive to investigative agencies to probe a number of high profile cases.

While reassuring the nation of his administration’s determination to wage relentless war against money laundering and terrorist financing, Buhari reiterated his appeal to Nigerians, especially politicians, to place the interest of the “country above all others, as they troop out to cast their votes in the coming elections’’.