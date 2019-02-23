Voting begins in parts of Kaduna, as others await delivery of election materials

The Presidential and National Assembly elections began late in parts of Kaduna State, as others await arrival of election materials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at 10:30 a.m., voting materials had not been deployed to a lot of areas in the state, including the Government House polling unit, Sabon Kawo, parts of Igabi, Chikun, and Kajuru local government areas.

However, in Manchok Registration Area Centre, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, voting had commenced, while election materials were yet to arrive polling units as at 9 am in Kajuru and Chikun local government areas.

In Kaura, the election commenced around 8:30 a.m. in most of the Polling Units, including Anguwan Aba Dube, Anguwan Usman Mutuwa, Anguwan Liman.

NAN reports that as at 8 a.m., electoral material for three Polling Units were still at the Manchok Registration Area Centre due to absence of security personnel who did not turn up until around 8:30 a.m.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Supervisor, Manchok RAC, Mr Cletus Joseph, attributed the delay to the absence of security personnel for some of the polling units.

NAN also reports that the election witnessed low turn out of voters in most of the polling units, with only a few voters seen on queue.

There were also few security personnel seen at various polling units visited.

Some of the voters who spoke to NAN commended INEC for the smooth conduct of the election so far, but expressed concern for the late commencement of the election.

One of them, Mrs Mary Pam, told NAN that she was at Aba Dube Polling Unit as early as 6:45 a.m., but did not vote until around 8:45 a.m.

“I commend INEC for the smooth conduct of the election so far, my only concern was that the election did not commence on time,” she said.

Also, Mr Mathias Williams who also came out to vote as at 8: 20 a.m. equally expressed disappointment with the late commencement of the election.

Similarly, Gedeon Ninyo said the election was going on smoothly except for the late commencement.

“I came out to vote around 8:00 a.m. but did not vote until 8:46 a.m., because the election did not commence on time,” Niyo said.

Meanwhile, elections materials are yet to be distributed to various wards in Chikun and Kajuru local government area, in spite of large voters turnout.

NAN reports that voters were seen loitering around the polling units waiting arrival of electoral officers and materials, as at 9.15 a.m.

At some units, the electoral officers were already seated, also awaiting arrival of the election materials.

NAN also reports that there is massive turn out of the electorate including people living with disabilities.

Reports from Jema’a and Sanga local government areas indicated that the elections had commenced.

NAN reports that election officials were seen attending to voters at Kafanchan A and B, Takau and Gwantu A and Ungwan Dakachi puling units.

Hadiza Balarabe, APC deputy gubernatorial candidate told NAN in an interview at Gwantu that she was hopeful of a hitch free exercise.

“It is rather too early to draw conclusions on the exercise, but I am happy with the turnout of people ready to cast their votes,” she said.

Also, Halliru Dangana, a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly, said he was impressed with the turnout of voters across the constituency and the presence of security.