VP Osinbajo finally votes in Lagos

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo Osinbajo have voted in the presidential election on Saturday at the Code 33, Unit 2, Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting commenced at 10:34 a.m., due to late arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Osinbajo who arrived the unit at 10:28 a.m., voted at 10:53 a.m. while Dolapo voted at 10:55 a.m.

Speaking with newsmen shortly afterwards, Osinbajo expressed optimism that the exercise would be fair, credible and peaceful.

The unit had witnessed early arrival of voters who started filing out at 5 a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the voters are orderly seated while waiting for voting to commence.

Popular Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli, was on ground coordinating voters as they arrived in order to maintain orderly exercise when voting commences.