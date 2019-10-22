Water outages may hit Philippine capital

Water outages may hit the Philippine capital again starting this week as supply in the main reservoir declined despite the rainy season.

Manila Water Co. Inc., a unit of Ayala Corp., said it may cut water supply in Manila and nearby Rizal province for up to nine hours starting Oct. 24 to ensure that supply will last through summer and the rest of next year.

Water level in Angat Dam, the capital’s main reservoir, has been declining since early October, according to government data. Manila Water said this is due to “minimal inflows.”

