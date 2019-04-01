We are not recruiting – NERC

By Kingsley Okoye

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has  disowned  a message  being  circulated  to members  of the public  over a purported ongoing recruitment by the commission.

NERC in a notice posted on its website, said the perpetrators of the recruitment scam demanded employment processing fees from unsuspecting members of the public.

“ The commission is not recruiting either directly or through any proxy for any position,“ NERC said in the notice, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

“According to the notice, the commission shall comply with due process for conducting recruitment into the public service when a decision is made to commence recruitment.’’

This, the commission said would be done via advertising all available positions formally.

It advised the public to be vigilant and avoid falling prey to unscrupulous and fraudulent persons that intends to defraud unsuspecting applicants.

“It urged members of the public to visit the commission’s website (www.nerc.gov.ng) for accurate and reliable information on its activities.

It said in the event of recruitment, the commission do not charge any employment processing fees from prospective applicants. (NAN)

